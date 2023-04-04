On Tuesday, April 4, Dansby Swanson's Chicago Cubs (1-3) visit Jonathan India's Cincinnati Reds (3-1) in an early-season matchup at Great American Ball Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Reds have +110 odds to upset. A 9-run total has been set in this matchup.

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Luis Cessa - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Reds' matchup against the Cubs but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Reds (+110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to defeat the Cubs with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Cubs were favored 51 times and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.

Last season, the Cubs won 15 of their 30 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Cubs hit 86 homers on the road last season (1.1 per game).

Chicago averaged 2.9 extra-base hits per game while slugging .380 on the road.

The Reds were underdogs in 125 games last season and came away with the win 47 times (37.6%) in those contests.

Last year, the Reds won 40 of 106 games when listed as at least +110 on the moneyline.

Cincinnati hit 89 homers at home last season (1.1 per game).

The Reds had a .397 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

Reds vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Jonathan India 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+300)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 27th 5th Win NL Central +6600 - 5th

