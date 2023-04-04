After going 2-for-3 with a double in his last game, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Hayden Wesneski) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Spencer Steer At The Plate (2022)

Steer hit .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

In 57.1% of his 28 games last season, Steer had a hit. He also had four multi-hit games in 2022.

Logging a plate appearance in 28 games a season ago, he hit two homers.

Steer drove in a run in eight of 28 games last season (28.6%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.

In 10 of 28 games last season (35.7%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 13 GP 14 .222 AVG .200 .340 OBP .273 .400 SLG .260 4 XBH 3 2 HR 0 5 RBI 3 15/7 K/BB 11/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 14 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

