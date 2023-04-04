TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a triple in his most recent game, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Hayden Wesneski) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) against the Cubs.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
TJ Friedl At The Plate (2022)
- Friedl hit .240 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Friedl had a hit 40 times last season in 72 games (55.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (15.3%).
- He hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games last year (seven of 72), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Friedl picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his 72 games last season, with more than one RBI in 5.6% of those games (four). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored a run in 38.9% of his games last year (28 of 72), with more than one run on four occasions (5.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|42
|.297
|AVG
|.201
|.375
|OBP
|.273
|.462
|SLG
|.418
|7
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|18
|10/10
|K/BB
|30/10
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|43
|19 (65.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (48.8%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (11.6%)
|13 (44.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (34.9%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (9.3%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (32.6%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cubs pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Wesneski will start for the Cubs, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old righty started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Cincinnati Reds.
- Over his six appearances last season he finished with a 2.18 ERA and a 0.939 WHIP, putting together a 3-2 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.