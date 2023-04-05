On Wednesday, Curt Casali (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Curt Casali At The Plate (2022)

Casali hit .203 with four doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Casali had a hit 23 times last season in 57 games (40.4%), including five multi-hit games (8.8%).

Including the 57 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in four of them (7.0%), leaving the ballpark in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 of 57 games last season (17.5%), Casali picked up an RBI, and five of those games (8.8%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.

In 17 of 57 games last year (29.8%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 28 .190 AVG .212 .293 OBP .337 .238 SLG .400 1 XBH 8 1 HR 4 5 RBI 12 17/9 K/BB 33/15 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 32 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (46.9%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.3%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (37.5%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (9.4%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (18.8%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)