On Wednesday, Jake Fraley (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jake Fraley At The Plate (2022)

Fraley hit .259 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

In 55.9% of his 68 games last season, Fraley had a hit. He also had 14 multi-hit games in 2022.

Including the 68 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 12 of them (17.6%), leaving the ballpark in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.9% of his 68 games a year ago, Fraley picked up an RBI (19 times). He also had seven games with multiple RBIs (10.3%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

He crossed the plate in 25 of 68 games last season (36.8%), including scoring more than once in 8.8% of his games (six times).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 38 .287 AVG .238 .368 OBP .331 .511 SLG .434 11 XBH 10 5 HR 7 11 RBI 17 22/10 K/BB 32/17 0 SB 4 Home Away 28 GP 40 17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (52.5%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.5%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (35.0%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (17.5%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (27.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)