On Wednesday, Jake Fraley (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jake Fraley At The Plate (2022)

  • Fraley hit .259 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
  • In 55.9% of his 68 games last season, Fraley had a hit. He also had 14 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Including the 68 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 12 of them (17.6%), leaving the ballpark in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 27.9% of his 68 games a year ago, Fraley picked up an RBI (19 times). He also had seven games with multiple RBIs (10.3%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He crossed the plate in 25 of 68 games last season (36.8%), including scoring more than once in 8.8% of his games (six times).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
28 GP 38
.287 AVG .238
.368 OBP .331
.511 SLG .434
11 XBH 10
5 HR 7
11 RBI 17
22/10 K/BB 32/17
0 SB 4
Home Away
28 GP 40
17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (52.5%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.5%)
11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (35.0%)
5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (17.5%)
8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (27.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • The Cubs will look to Stroman (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
  • This season, the 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 40th in WHIP (1.000), and 14th in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers.
