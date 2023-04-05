On Wednesday, Jonathan India (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jonathan India At The Plate (2022)

  • India slugged .376 while batting .246.
  • India picked up a base hit in 69 out of 103 games last season (67.0%), with at least two hits in 21 of those contests (20.4%).
  • He hit a long ball in 10 games a year ago (out of 103 opportunities, 9.7%), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • India drove in a run in 29 out of 103 games last year (28.2%), with two or more RBIz in nine of those contests (8.7%).
  • He scored a run in 37.9% of his games last season (39 of 103), with more than one run on eight occasions (7.8%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 52
.246 AVG .246
.328 OBP .325
.408 SLG .348
15 XBH 13
7 HR 3
23 RBI 18
49/15 K/BB 45/17
1 SB 2
Home Away
51 GP 52
31 (60.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (73.1%)
10 (19.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (21.2%)
19 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (38.5%)
7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.8%)
15 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (26.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Stroman (1-0) makes the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 31-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.000 WHIP ranks 40th, and 12 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
