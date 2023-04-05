On Wednesday, Jonathan India (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jonathan India At The Plate (2022)

India slugged .376 while batting .246.

India picked up a base hit in 69 out of 103 games last season (67.0%), with at least two hits in 21 of those contests (20.4%).

He hit a long ball in 10 games a year ago (out of 103 opportunities, 9.7%), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

India drove in a run in 29 out of 103 games last year (28.2%), with two or more RBIz in nine of those contests (8.7%).

He scored a run in 37.9% of his games last season (39 of 103), with more than one run on eight occasions (7.8%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 52 .246 AVG .246 .328 OBP .325 .408 SLG .348 15 XBH 13 7 HR 3 23 RBI 18 49/15 K/BB 45/17 1 SB 2 Home Away 51 GP 52 31 (60.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (73.1%) 10 (19.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (21.2%) 19 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (38.5%) 7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.8%) 15 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (26.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)