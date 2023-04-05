(2-3) will play the (3-2) at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, April 5 at 12:35 PM ET. Currently sitting at 8 Ks, Marcus Stroman will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The favored Reds have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at -105. The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene - CIN (0-0, 8.10 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Reds were favored 33 times and won 12, or 36.4%, of those games.

The Reds had a record of 11-18, a 37.9% win rate, when they were favored by -115 or more by bookmakers last season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Reds hit 89 home runs at home last season (1.1 per game).

Cincinnati averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .397 at home.

The Cubs were chosen as underdogs in 110 games last year and walked away with the win 50 times (45.5%) in those games.

Last season, the Cubs came away with a win 47 times in 105 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Chicago hit 86 homers on the road last season (1.1 per game).

The Cubs slugged .380 with 2.9 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 27th 5th Win NL Central +6600 - 5th

