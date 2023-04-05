On Wednesday, Spencer Steer (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Spencer Steer At The Plate (2022)

  • Steer hit .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Steer got a hit in 57.1% of his 28 games last year, with multiple hits in 14.3% of those games.
  • Registering a plate appearance in 28 games a season ago, he hit two round-trippers.
  • Steer picked up an RBI in eight of 28 games last year.
  • In 10 of 28 games last season (35.7%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
13 GP 14
.222 AVG .200
.340 OBP .273
.400 SLG .260
4 XBH 3
2 HR 0
5 RBI 3
15/7 K/BB 11/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 14
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cubs pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • The Cubs will look to Stroman (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • The 31-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.000 WHIP ranks 40th, and 12 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
