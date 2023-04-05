On Wednesday, Spencer Steer (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Spencer Steer At The Plate (2022)

Steer hit .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Steer got a hit in 57.1% of his 28 games last year, with multiple hits in 14.3% of those games.

Registering a plate appearance in 28 games a season ago, he hit two round-trippers.

Steer picked up an RBI in eight of 28 games last year.

In 10 of 28 games last season (35.7%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 13 GP 14 .222 AVG .200 .340 OBP .273 .400 SLG .260 4 XBH 3 2 HR 0 5 RBI 3 15/7 K/BB 11/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 14 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)