Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Wil Myers (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wil Myers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Wil Myers At The Plate (2022)
- Myers hit .261 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- Myers got a hit 49 times last season in 87 games (56.3%), including 17 multi-hit games (19.5%).
- He homered in 9.2% of his games in 2022 (eight of 87), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25 of 87 games last season (28.7%), Myers drove in a run, and 12 of those games (13.8%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.
- He scored a run in 31.0% of his games last season (27 of 87), with two or more runs on three occasions (3.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.208
|AVG
|.309
|.289
|OBP
|.345
|.304
|SLG
|.485
|6
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|23
|43/14
|K/BB
|43/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|23 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (57.8%)
|4 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (28.9%)
|10 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (37.8%)
|3 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (11.1%)
|13 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (26.7%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- The Cubs will look to Stroman (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 31-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.000 WHIP ranks 40th, and 12 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.