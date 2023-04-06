The Orlando Magic (34-45) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30) as 7.5-point favorites on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: BSFL and BSOH
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Magic -7.5 220.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland has played 40 games this season that finished with a combined score over 220.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Cleveland's matchups this season is 219.5, one fewer point than this game's total.
  • Cleveland has gone 43-37-0 ATS this year.
  • The Cavaliers have come away with three wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Cleveland has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by +230 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 30.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Magic vs Cavaliers Total Facts
Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Magic 49 62% 112 224.4 114 221.1 225.4
Cavaliers 40 50% 112.4 224.4 107.1 221.1 220.2

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • Cleveland has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Cavaliers have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.
  • Cleveland has been better against the spread at home (25-15-0) than on the road (18-22-0) this season.
  • The Cavaliers' 112.4 points per game are only 1.6 fewer points than the 114 the Magic give up to opponents.
  • Cleveland has put together an 18-14 ATS record and a 23-9 overall record in games it scores more than 114 points.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Splits

Magic and Cavaliers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Magic 45-33 1-1 40-39
Cavaliers 43-37 1-0 40-40

Cavaliers vs. Magic Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Magic Cavaliers
112
Points Scored (PG)
 112.4
26
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
37-19
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 18-14
30-27
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 23-9
114
Points Allowed (PG)
 107.1
16
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
28-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-14
26-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 40-8

