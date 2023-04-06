Cavaliers vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Orlando Magic (34-45) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30) as 7.5-point favorites on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5 points.
Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-7.5
|220.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland has played 40 games this season that finished with a combined score over 220.5 points.
- The average over/under for Cleveland's matchups this season is 219.5, one fewer point than this game's total.
- Cleveland has gone 43-37-0 ATS this year.
- The Cavaliers have come away with three wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Cleveland has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by +230 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 30.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Cavaliers vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|49
|62%
|112
|224.4
|114
|221.1
|225.4
|Cavaliers
|40
|50%
|112.4
|224.4
|107.1
|221.1
|220.2
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- Cleveland has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- The Cavaliers have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.
- Cleveland has been better against the spread at home (25-15-0) than on the road (18-22-0) this season.
- The Cavaliers' 112.4 points per game are only 1.6 fewer points than the 114 the Magic give up to opponents.
- Cleveland has put together an 18-14 ATS record and a 23-9 overall record in games it scores more than 114 points.
Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|45-33
|1-1
|40-39
|Cavaliers
|43-37
|1-0
|40-40
Cavaliers vs. Magic Point Insights
|Magic
|Cavaliers
|112
|112.4
|26
|24
|37-19
|18-14
|30-27
|23-9
|114
|107.1
|16
|1
|28-10
|34-14
|26-13
|40-8
