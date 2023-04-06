The Orlando Magic (34-45) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30) as 7.5-point favorites on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -7.5 220.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland has played 40 games this season that finished with a combined score over 220.5 points.

The average over/under for Cleveland's matchups this season is 219.5, one fewer point than this game's total.

Cleveland has gone 43-37-0 ATS this year.

The Cavaliers have come away with three wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by +230 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 30.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Magic vs Cavaliers Total Facts Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 49 62% 112 224.4 114 221.1 225.4 Cavaliers 40 50% 112.4 224.4 107.1 221.1 220.2

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

Cleveland has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Cavaliers have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.

Cleveland has been better against the spread at home (25-15-0) than on the road (18-22-0) this season.

The Cavaliers' 112.4 points per game are only 1.6 fewer points than the 114 the Magic give up to opponents.

Cleveland has put together an 18-14 ATS record and a 23-9 overall record in games it scores more than 114 points.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Splits

Magic and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 45-33 1-1 40-39 Cavaliers 43-37 1-0 40-40

Cavaliers vs. Magic Point Insights

Scoring Insights Magic Cavaliers 112 Points Scored (PG) 112.4 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 37-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 18-14 30-27 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 23-9 114 Points Allowed (PG) 107.1 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 28-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-14 26-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 40-8

