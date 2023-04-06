Cavaliers vs. Magic Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (34-45) take the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-30) as heavy, 10-point favorites on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSOH.
Cavaliers vs. Magic Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Cavaliers vs. Magic Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 113 - Magic 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Magic
- Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 10)
- Pick OU:
Over (217.5)
- The Magic sport a 45-31-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 42-37-1 mark from the Cavaliers.
- Orlando's games have gone over the total 50.6% of the time this season (40 out of 79), which is more often than Cleveland's games have (40 out of 80).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Magic are 10-9, a better record than the Cavaliers have posted (3-14) as moneyline underdogs.
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- Cleveland is 24th in the NBA in points scored (112.4 per game) and best in points allowed (107.1).
- This season the Cavaliers are ranked 19th in the league in assists at 24.8 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Cavaliers are 19th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.5). They are 10th in 3-point percentage at 36.7%.
- In 2022-23, Cleveland has taken 63.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 72.3% of Cleveland's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 27.7% have been 3-pointers.
