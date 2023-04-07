On Friday, Jose Garcia (on the back of going 1-for-1) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +475) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +350)

Jose Garcia At The Plate (2022)

Garcia hit .152 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Garcia got a hit in 35.4% of his 48 games last year, with multiple hits in 14.6% of them.

He homered once out of 48 games a year ago, going deep in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In eight of 48 games last year, Garcia picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

In 11 of 48 games last year (22.9%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 29 .123 AVG .170 .186 OBP .202 .138 SLG .250 1 XBH 4 0 HR 2 4 RBI 6 28/5 K/BB 48/4 2 SB 2 Home Away 19 GP 29 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (37.9%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.2%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (13.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.4%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (13.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)