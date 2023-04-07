Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Jose Garcia (on the back of going 1-for-1) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +475)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +350)
Jose Garcia At The Plate (2022)
- Garcia hit .152 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Garcia got a hit in 35.4% of his 48 games last year, with multiple hits in 14.6% of them.
- He homered once out of 48 games a year ago, going deep in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In eight of 48 games last year, Garcia picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- In 11 of 48 games last year (22.9%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|29
|.123
|AVG
|.170
|.186
|OBP
|.202
|.138
|SLG
|.250
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|6
|28/5
|K/BB
|48/4
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|29
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (37.9%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.2%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (13.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.4%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (13.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies gave up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Wheeler (0-1) makes the start for the Phillies, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
