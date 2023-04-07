Friday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (3-2) and the Philadelphia Phillies (1-5) squaring off at Citizens Bank Park (on April 7) at 3:05 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 12-9 win for the Reds.

The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler versus the Reds and Hunter Greene.

Reds vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Reds vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 12, Phillies 9.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds were victorious in 47, or 37.6%, of the 125 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, Cincinnati won 10 of 43 games when listed as at least +165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Last season Cincinnati was the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.0 runs per game (648 total).

The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule