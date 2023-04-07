The Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds will play on Friday at Citizens Bank Park, at 3:05 PM ET, with Trea Turner and TJ Friedl among those expected to step up at the plate.

Reds vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds hit 156 homers last season, which ranked 19th in the league.

The Reds were 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .372 last season.

Cincinnati ranked 21st in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

Cincinnati ranked 23rd in the majors with 648 total runs scored last season.

The Reds had an on-base percentage of .303 last season, which ranked 24th in the majors.

Cincinnati had a nine K/9 last season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

Reds pitchers had a combined ERA of 4.86 last year, which ranked 28th in MLB.

Cincinnati had a combined 1.391 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Greene will get the start for the Reds, his second of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, March 30, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Pirates L 5-4 Home Hunter Greene Mitch Keller 4/1/2023 Pirates W 6-2 Home Nick Lodolo Rich Hill 4/2/2023 Pirates W 3-1 Home Graham Ashcraft Vince Velásquez 4/3/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Connor Overton Drew Smyly 4/4/2023 Cubs L 12-5 Home Luis Cessa Hayden Wesneski 4/7/2023 Phillies - Away Hunter Greene Zack Wheeler 4/8/2023 Phillies - Away Nick Lodolo Bailey Falter 4/9/2023 Phillies - Away Graham Ashcraft Taijuan Walker 4/10/2023 Braves - Away Connor Overton - 4/11/2023 Braves - Away Luis Cessa Spencer Strider 4/12/2023 Braves - Away Nick Lodolo -

