(3-2) will go head to head against the (1-5) at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, April 7 at 3:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 8 strikeouts, Hunter Greene will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Phillies are favored in this one, at -200, while the underdog Reds have +165 odds to win. The total for the contest has been set at 7 runs.

Reds vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: NBC 10

NBC 10 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler - PHI (0-1, 8.31 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (0-0, 8.10 ERA)

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies were favorites in 109 games last season and won 65 (59.6%) of those contests.

Last season, the Phillies won 24 of their 28 games, or 85.7%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies hit 107 homers at home last season (1.3 per game).

Philadelphia averaged 3.1 extra-base hits per game while slugging .440 in home contests.

The Reds were underdogs in 125 games last season and came away with the win 47 times (37.6%) in those contests.

Last year, the Reds won 10 of 43 games when listed as at least +165 on the moneyline.

Cincinnati averaged 0.8 homers per game when playing away from home last season (67 total in road outings).

The Reds averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game while slugging .347 away from home.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 27th 5th Win NL Central +6600 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.