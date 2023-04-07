On Friday, Spencer Steer (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Spencer Steer At The Plate (2022)

Steer hit .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Steer got a hit in 57.1% of his 28 games last year, with more than one hit in 14.3% of them.

He went deep in two of 28 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Steer drove in a run in eight of 28 games last year (28.6%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.

In 10 of 28 games last season (35.7%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 13 GP 14 .222 AVG .200 .340 OBP .273 .400 SLG .260 4 XBH 3 2 HR 0 5 RBI 3 15/7 K/BB 11/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 14 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

