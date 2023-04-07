The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 3:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

TJ Friedl At The Plate (2022)

Friedl hit .240 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Friedl got a hit in 55.6% of his 72 games last season, with at least two hits in 15.3% of those games.

He hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games last season (72 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Friedl drove in a run in 20 of 72 games last season (27.8%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.6%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He came around to score 28 times in 72 games (38.9%) last season, including four occasions when he scored more than once (5.6%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 42 .297 AVG .201 .375 OBP .273 .462 SLG .418 7 XBH 16 4 HR 4 7 RBI 18 10/10 K/BB 30/10 3 SB 4 Home Away 29 GP 43 19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (48.8%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.6%) 13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (34.9%) 3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.3%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (32.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)