Tyler Stephenson -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on April 7 at 3:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate (2022)

Stephenson hit .319 with nine doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

In 58.0% of his 50 games last season, Stephenson got a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 12.0% of his games in 2022 (six of 50), including 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson picked up an RBI in 19 out of 50 games last season (38.0%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (22.0%).

He scored a run in 18 of 50 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 25 .395 AVG .247 .449 OBP .298 .593 SLG .376 10 XBH 5 3 HR 3 24 RBI 11 20/7 K/BB 27/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 27 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (51.9%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (22.2%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)