Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler Stephenson -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on April 7 at 3:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBC 10
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate (2022)
- Stephenson hit .319 with nine doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- In 58.0% of his 50 games last season, Stephenson got a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 12.0% of his games in 2022 (six of 50), including 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson picked up an RBI in 19 out of 50 games last season (38.0%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (22.0%).
- He scored a run in 18 of 50 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.395
|AVG
|.247
|.449
|OBP
|.298
|.593
|SLG
|.376
|10
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|11
|20/7
|K/BB
|27/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (51.9%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (22.2%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
