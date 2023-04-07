Wil Myers -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on April 7 at 3:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Wil Myers At The Plate (2022)

Myers hit .261 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Myers had a hit in 49 of 87 games last season, with multiple hits in 17 of those games.

In eight of 87 games last year, he hit a long ball (9.2%). He went deep in 2.4% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Myers drove in a run in 28.7% of his games last season (25 of 87), with two or more RBIs in 12 of them (13.8%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.

In 27 of 87 games last season (31.0%) he scored, and in three of those games (3.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 37 GP 39 .208 AVG .309 .289 OBP .345 .304 SLG .485 6 XBH 16 3 HR 4 18 RBI 23 43/14 K/BB 43/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 42 GP 45 23 (54.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (57.8%) 4 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (28.9%) 10 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (37.8%) 3 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (11.1%) 13 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (26.7%)

