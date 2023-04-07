On Friday, Will Benson (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: NBC 10

NBC 10 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)

Will Benson At The Plate (2022)

Benson hit .182 with a double and three walks.

Benson got a hit in nine games last year (out of 29 games played, 31.0%), including one multi-hit game.

Including all 29 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Benson drove in a run in three of 29 games last season.

In seven of 29 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 17 GP 7 .158 AVG .235 .238 OBP .278 .184 SLG .235 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 2 13/3 K/BB 6/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 9 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

