Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India has two doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .318.
- He ranks 60th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 66.7% of his six games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- India has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in five of six games (83.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 6.21 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.4 per game).
- Falter (0-1) gets the start for the Phillies, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
