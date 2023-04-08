The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India has two doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .318.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

In 66.7% of his six games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has homered in one game this season.

India has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in five of six games (83.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings