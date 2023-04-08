Penguins vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (39-30-10) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Detroit Red Wings (35-33-10) on Saturday, April 8 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ABC, and SportsNet.
Penguins vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ABC, and SportsNet
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-170)
|Red Wings (+145)
|-
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have gone 31-20 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter, Pittsburgh has an 18-10 record (winning 64.3% of its games).
- The Penguins have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.0% in this contest.
Penguins vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|252 (16th)
|Goals
|234 (21st)
|254 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|255 (20th)
|59 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|57 (12th)
|54 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|50 (16th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Pittsburgh hit the over in four of its past 10 games.
- During their last 10 games, the Penguins have scored 0.6 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Penguins' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 252 total, which makes them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Penguins are ranked 19th in total goals against, conceding 3.2 goals per game (254 total) in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (-2) ranks them 18th in the NHL.
