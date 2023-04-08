On Saturday, Tyler Stephenson (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has an OPS of .895, fueled by an OBP of .440 to go with a slugging percentage of .455. All three of those stats rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 91st in slugging.

Stephenson is batting .389 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Stephenson has gotten a hit in all six games this season, with more than one hit twice.

In six games played this year, he has not homered.

Stephenson has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (100.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings