Wil Myers -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Wil Myers At The Plate

  • Myers is batting .200 with four walks.
  • Myers has gotten a hit in four of six games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
  • Myers has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 6.21 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Falter (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies, his second of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
