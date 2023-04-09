The Charlotte Hornets (26-55) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs on BSOH and BSSE.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: BSOH and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -4.5 -

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • A total of 40 of Cleveland's 81 games with a set total have hit the over (49.4%).
  • The Cavaliers are 44-37-0 ATS this season.
  • Cleveland has won 47, or 74.6%, of the 63 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Cleveland has won 35 of its 45 games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Hornets Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 0 0% 112.5 223.5 106.9 224.4 220.1
Hornets 0 0% 111 223.5 117.5 224.4 229.3

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • The Cavaliers have gone 7-3 in their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • Five of Cavaliers' last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Cleveland has a better record against the spread at home (25-15-0) than it does in road games (19-22-0).
  • The 112.5 points per game the Cavaliers record are five fewer points than the Hornets allow (117.5).
  • When Cleveland puts up more than 117.5 points, it is 15-6 against the spread and 16-5 overall.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Hornets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 44-37 24-15 40-41
Hornets 38-43 27-27 34-47

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Cavaliers Hornets
112.5
Points Scored (PG)
 111
25
NBA Rank (PPG)
 27
15-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 36-17
16-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-27
106.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.5
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 23
35-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-8
41-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 15-11

