Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (3-4) and the Philadelphia Phillies (3-5) at Citizens Bank Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the Reds coming out on top. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET on April 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (0-1) to the mound, while Connor Overton will take the ball for the Cincinnati Reds.

Reds vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH+

Reds vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 7, Phillies 6.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have been victorious in one of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has played as an underdog of +145 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 25 offense in the majors, scoring 4.1 runs per game (29 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Reds Schedule