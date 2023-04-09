On Sunday, Spencer Steer (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 111th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 33rd in slugging.
  • In five of seven games this season, Steer has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in two of seven games played this year, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Steer has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in four of seven games so far this year.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 5.64 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 11 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Walker (0-1) starts for the Phillies, his second of the season.
  • His last time out was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
