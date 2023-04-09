Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Spencer Steer (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 111th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 33rd in slugging.
- In five of seven games this season, Steer has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in two of seven games played this year, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.
- Steer has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in four of seven games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 5.64 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 11 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Walker (0-1) starts for the Phillies, his second of the season.
- His last time out was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.