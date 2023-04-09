Wil Myers -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on April 9 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Wil Myers At The Plate

Myers is batting .167 with four walks.

Myers has gotten a hit in four of seven games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.

Myers has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings