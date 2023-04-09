The Cincinnati Reds and Will Benson, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Will Benson At The Plate (2022)

  • Benson hit .182 with a double and three walks.
  • Benson had a hit in nine of 29 games last year, with multiple hits once.
  • Including all 29 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Benson drove in a run in three of 29 games last season.
  • He crossed home in seven of 29 games a year ago (24.1%), including one multi-run game.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

17 GP 7
.158 AVG .235
.238 OBP .278
.184 SLG .235
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 2
13/3 K/BB 6/0
0 SB 0
20 GP 9
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Phillies are sending Walker (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
