After going 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI in his last game, Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Bryce Elder) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 45th in slugging.

In five of seven games this year, Fraley has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Fraley has driven in a run in four games this season (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

