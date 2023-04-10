Jason Vosler -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on April 10 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Vosler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jason Vosler At The Plate

Vosler leads Cincinnati in total hits (six) this season while batting .250 with six extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 148th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Vosler has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 37.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 12% of his trips to the plate.

Vosler has had an RBI in five games this year (62.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (37.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings