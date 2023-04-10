Jason Vosler -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on April 10 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jason Vosler At The Plate

  • Vosler leads Cincinnati in total hits (six) this season while batting .250 with six extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 148th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • Vosler has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 37.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 12% of his trips to the plate.
  • Vosler has had an RBI in five games this year (62.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (37.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.15 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow six home runs (0.7 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Elder (1-0) takes the mound for the Braves to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
