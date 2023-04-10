Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India is hitting .276 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- He ranks 85th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 87th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- India has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of eight played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- India has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In six games this season (75.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.15).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
- The Braves will look to Elder (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.