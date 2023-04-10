Monday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (6-3) matching up with the Cincinnati Reds (4-4) at 7:20 PM ET on April 10. Our computer prediction projects a 4-2 victory for the Braves, who are favored by our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (1-0) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (1-0) will answer the bell for the Cincinnati Reds.

Reds vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 4, Reds 2.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have come away with two wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 25 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (35 total runs).

The Reds have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.62) in the majors this season.

