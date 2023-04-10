Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer is batting .222 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Steer has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in two of eight games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- Steer has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in four of eight games so far this year.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.15).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
- Elder (1-0) makes the start for the Braves, his second of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering two hits.
