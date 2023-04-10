TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .345 with a double, a triple, two home runs and two walks.
- He ranks 31st in batting average, 53rd in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- Friedl enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .444 with one homer.
- In 75.0% of his games this season (six of eight), Friedl has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (50.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in two of eight games played this year, and in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- Friedl has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In four of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.15).
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
- Elder (1-0) pitches for the Braves to make his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
