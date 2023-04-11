The Chicago Blackhawks (25-49-6) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (40-30-10) on the road on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and NBCS-CHI.

The Penguins' offense has scored 34 goals over their past 10 games, while their defense has conceded 27 goals. They have recorded 42 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored nine goals (21.4%). They are 6-4-0 in those games.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Tuesday's hockey action.

Penguins vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Penguins 5, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-500)

Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-3)

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have a 40-30-10 record overall, with a 9-10-19 record in contests that have required overtime.

Pittsburgh has 35 points (13-8-9) in the 30 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The 13 times this season the Penguins finished a game with only one goal, they went 1-11-1 (three points).

Pittsburgh has finished 3-10-3 in the 16 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering nine points).

The Penguins have scored three or more goals 49 times, and are 36-7-6 in those games (to register 78 points).

In the 27 games when Pittsburgh has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 15-10-2 record (32 points).

In the 41 games when it outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 26-13-2 (54 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 12-17-8 to register 32 points.

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 16th 3.21 Goals Scored 2.41 32nd 19th 3.19 Goals Allowed 3.65 27th 5th 34.3 Shots 26.8 31st 25th 32.8 Shots Allowed 33.5 28th 16th 21.2% Power Play % 16.2% 29th 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 76.4% 22nd

Penguins vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and NBCS-CHI

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.