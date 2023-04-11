The Chicago Blackhawks (25-49-6) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins (40-30-10) on the road on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and NBCS-CHI.

Penguins vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and NBCS-CHI Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-450) Blackhawks (+360) -

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have gone 32-20 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Pittsburgh has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.

The Penguins have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this game.

Penguins vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 257 (16th) Goals 193 (32nd) 255 (19th) Goals Allowed 292 (27th) 60 (10th) Power Play Goals 37 (29th) 54 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 53 (18th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Pittsburgh hit the over in four of its past 10 games.

During their past 10 games, the Penguins' goals per game average is 0.2 higher than their season-long average.

The Penguins are ranked 16th in the league with 257 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Penguins are ranked 19th in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 255 total goals (3.2 per game).

The team is ranked 18th in goal differential at +2.

