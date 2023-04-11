Reds vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (7-4) against the Cincinnati Reds (4-5) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on April 11.
The Braves will give the nod to Kyle Wright against the Reds and Luis Cessa.
Reds vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
Reds vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Reds 3.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win two times (33.3%) in those games.
- Oddsmakers have given Cincinnati the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +195 moneyline listed for this contest.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 33.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Cincinnati scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (39 total, 4.3 per game).
- Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 4
|Cubs
|L 12-5
|Luis Cessa vs Hayden Wesneski
|April 7
|@ Phillies
|L 5-2
|Hunter Greene vs Zack Wheeler
|April 8
|@ Phillies
|L 3-2
|Nick Lodolo vs Bailey Falter
|April 9
|@ Phillies
|W 6-4
|Connor Overton vs Taijuan Walker
|April 10
|@ Braves
|L 5-4
|Graham Ashcraft vs Bryce Elder
|April 11
|@ Braves
|-
|Luis Cessa vs Kyle Wright
|April 12
|@ Braves
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Spencer Strider
|April 13
|Phillies
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Bailey Falter
|April 14
|Phillies
|-
|Connor Overton vs Taijuan Walker
|April 15
|Phillies
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Matt Strahm
|April 16
|Phillies
|-
|Luis Cessa vs Aaron Nola
