How to Watch the Reds vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will play on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET. Luis Cessa will start for Cincinnati, aiming to shut down Austin Riley and company.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 11 home runs.
- Cincinnati ranks ninth in the majors with a .431 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored 39 runs (just 4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Reds are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati averages 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.466 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cessa will get the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/4/2023
|Cubs
|L 12-5
|Home
|Luis Cessa
|Hayden Wesneski
|4/7/2023
|Phillies
|L 5-2
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Zack Wheeler
|4/8/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Bailey Falter
|4/9/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-4
|Away
|Connor Overton
|Taijuan Walker
|4/10/2023
|Braves
|L 5-4
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Bryce Elder
|4/11/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Kyle Wright
|4/12/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Spencer Strider
|4/13/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Bailey Falter
|4/14/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Connor Overton
|Taijuan Walker
|4/15/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Matt Strahm
|4/16/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Luis Cessa
|Aaron Nola
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.