Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson, who went 0-for-5 last time out, battle Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Braves.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has an OPS of .756, fueled by an OBP of .385 and a team-best slugging percentage of .371 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 129th in the league in slugging.
- Stephenson has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of nine played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has not hit a home run in his nine games this season.
- Stephenson has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.73).
- The Braves allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- Wright will start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Among qualified pitchers in MLB last year he ranked 21st in ERA (3.19), 25th in WHIP (1.159), and 18th in K/9 (8.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.