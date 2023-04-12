On Wednesday, Jason Vosler (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Braves.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jason Vosler At The Plate

Vosler has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and a walk while batting .188.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 171st in batting average, 190th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Vosler has picked up a hit in five games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in 30.0% of his games in 2023, and 9.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 50.0% of his games this season, Vosler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 30.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once three times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

