On Wednesday, Jason Vosler (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jason Vosler At The Plate

  • Vosler has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and a walk while batting .188.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 171st in batting average, 190th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
  • Vosler has picked up a hit in five games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in 30.0% of his games in 2023, and 9.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 50.0% of his games this season, Vosler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 30.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Braves will look to Strider (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up hits.
