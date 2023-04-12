Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.474) thanks to four extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.
- In 70.0% of his 10 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 10 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- India has had an RBI in three games this year.
- In eight games this year (80.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Braves will send Strider (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering hits.
