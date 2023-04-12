Jose Garcia -- 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on April 12 at 7:20 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Braves.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +500) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +350)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .238 with a home run and a walk.

Garcia has picked up a hit in four games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Garcia has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings