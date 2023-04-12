Jose Garcia -- 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on April 12 at 7:20 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Braves.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +500)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +350)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .238 with a home run and a walk.
  • Garcia has picked up a hit in four games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
  • The Braves give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Braves will look to Strider (1-0) in his third start of the season.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing hits.
