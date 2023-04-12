How to Watch the Reds vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Strider will try to shut down TJ Friedl and company when the Atlanta Braves play the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.
Reds vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 12 home runs.
- Cincinnati is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .424 this season.
- The Reds' .248 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored 45 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Reds have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Reds have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati averages 10 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-most in the majors.
- Cincinnati has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.86) in the majors this season.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.527 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds' Hunter Greene will make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/7/2023
|Phillies
|L 5-2
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Zack Wheeler
|4/8/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Nick Lodolo
|Bailey Falter
|4/9/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-4
|Away
|Connor Overton
|Taijuan Walker
|4/10/2023
|Braves
|L 5-4
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Bryce Elder
|4/11/2023
|Braves
|L 7-6
|Away
|Luis Cessa
|Kyle Wright
|4/12/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Spencer Strider
|4/13/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Nick Lodolo
|Bailey Falter
|4/14/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Connor Overton
|Taijuan Walker
|4/15/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Matt Strahm
|4/16/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Luis Cessa
|Aaron Nola
|4/17/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Taj Bradley
