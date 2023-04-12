Spencer Steer -- 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on April 12 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Braves.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer leads Cincinnati with 11 hits, batting .314 this season with six extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 27th in slugging.
  • Steer has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this season (seven of 10), with at least two hits three times (30.0%).
  • In 10 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Steer has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five of 10 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 10 home runs (0.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Braves are sending Strider (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.