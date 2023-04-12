After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Spencer Strider) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Braves.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson is hitting .289 with two doubles and four walks.
  • Stephenson has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), with at least two hits on three occasions (30.0%).
  • He has not homered in his 10 games this season.
  • Stephenson has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In four of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Braves will send Strider (1-0) out for his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering hits.
