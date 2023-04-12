Wil Myers Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Wil Myers, who went 0-for-5 last time out, take on Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Braves.
Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Wil Myers At The Plate
- Myers is hitting .194 with a double and six walks.
- In six of 10 games this season, Myers has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Myers has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- Strider (1-0) pitches for the Braves to make his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up hits.
