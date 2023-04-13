How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 13
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets (24-47-9) -- who've lost four in a row -- host the Pittsburgh Penguins (40-31-10) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can tune in on ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT to see the Blue Jackets play the Penguins.
Blue Jackets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/7/2023
|Penguins
|Blue Jackets
|5-4 (F/OT) PIT
|12/6/2022
|Penguins
|Blue Jackets
|4-1 PIT
|10/22/2022
|Blue Jackets
|Penguins
|6-3 PIT
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets rank 31st in goals against, allowing 322 total goals (4.0 per game) in league action.
- The Blue Jackets rank 30th in the league with 208 goals scored (2.6 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 4.8 goals per game (48 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged two goals per game (20 total) during that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|78
|19
|53
|72
|48
|48
|-
|Patrik Laine
|55
|22
|30
|52
|40
|24
|35%
|Boone Jenner
|68
|26
|19
|45
|25
|28
|54.7%
|Jack Roslovic
|75
|11
|33
|44
|44
|30
|45%
|Kent Johnson
|77
|16
|23
|39
|38
|25
|29.5%
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins give up 3.2 goals per game (260 in total), 19th in the NHL.
- The Penguins' 259 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Penguins are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that span.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|81
|33
|58
|91
|65
|59
|53%
|Evgeni Malkin
|81
|27
|56
|83
|105
|80
|49.4%
|Jake Guentzel
|77
|35
|37
|72
|48
|44
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|81
|28
|31
|59
|42
|29
|47.6%
|Jason Zucker
|77
|27
|21
|48
|39
|35
|26.7%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.