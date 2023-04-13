Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Thursday, Curt Casali (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Curt Casali At The Plate (2022)
- Casali hit .203 with four doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Casali picked up a base hit in 23 out of 57 games last year (40.4%), with at least two hits in five of those contests (8.8%).
- He hit a long ball in 7.0% of his games last year (four of 57), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17.5% of his games a year ago (10 of 57), Casali drove home a run. In five of those games (8.8%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
- He scored a run in 17 of 57 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|28
|.190
|AVG
|.212
|.293
|OBP
|.337
|.238
|SLG
|.400
|1
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|12
|17/9
|K/BB
|33/15
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (46.9%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.3%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (37.5%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (9.4%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (18.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allowed the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Falter (0-1) pitches for the Phillies to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
