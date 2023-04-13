Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Phillies - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India is hitting .310 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 44th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
- India is batting .300 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- India has recorded a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), including four multi-hit games (36.4%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- India has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored in nine games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Phillies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (15 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Falter (0-1) to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.